It was a heated SEC championship game on Sunday as the South Carolina women's basketball team took home the crown following a 79-72 win over LSU women's basketball. Toward the end of the outing, tempers flared as a near-brawl resulted in multiple ejections.
For LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, the late-game scuffle could have been avoided if the referees handed out more calls during the game.
“Do you realize there had been only one foul called when there were two minutes left?” Mulkey said, per SportsTalk Media Network. “The way we play? We're going to foul your ass. They're (South Carolina) going to foul your ass. You only blew the whistle one time? That might have created some of that.”
It all started when South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU's Flau’jae Johnson, prompting the latter to foul Fulwiley. Following the whistle, Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins shouted in Johnson's face, resulting in the mini-fracas.
Johnson bumped Watkins, then South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso rushed in and pushed Johnson down to the floor. Players from both sides joined in the melee, with Johnson's brother even jumping over the scoreboard in an attempt to confront Cardoso. (clip via ESPN)
LSU and South Carolina players got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/rXw1tb1jWM
— ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2024
As the smoke cleared, Cardoso was ejected along with five other players. Flau'jae Johnson's brother was also escorted out of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Fulwiley led South Carolina with 24 points on 8-of-12 (66%) shooting from the field. For LSU women's basketball, Aneesah Morrow paced the offense with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds while Angel Reese added 15 points and 13 boards.
Kim Mulkey and the Tigers conclude their regular season campaign with a 28-5 overall record (13-3 in conference). As SEC runner-ups, they're likely to be selected for the upcoming March Madness tournament.