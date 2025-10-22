The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills meet for what will be an exciting clash on Sunday. The Panthers have been playing very well over the last five weeks and deserve all the praise they are getting on both sides of the ball.

At 4-3, the Panthers have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs if they continue to play at this pace. As for the Bills, they are off a bye week, aiming to get back on track after the losses to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a high ankle sprain. Andy Dalton replaced Young against the Jets, and Dalton may be called on again this weekend. Young's status for this weekend is in doubt after not practicing on Wednesday.

The Panthers should continue to play at the same level with Dalton under center. Dalton is a veteran quarterback with a ton of experience playing against AFC opponents.

Running back Rico Dowdle recently expressed his trust in Dalton as the Red Riffle is in line to start in Week 8.

“Andy comes in and works hard,” Dowdle said. He's a veteran quarterback that has played at a high level for a long time. That's why he is still here. We have all the trust in him.”

A win against the Bills would send shockwaves through the NFL. Fans in Buffalo would go crazy to see their team lose three straight games. Before the season started, it seemed this would be one of the Bills' easier games. That won't be a fact on Sunday. The Panthers should continue to play well on the defensive end to limit Josh Allen and the offense from scoring a ton of points. If Dalton starts, he needs to not turn the ball over at all to give his team opportunities to match the Bills offensively. Dalton has been called upon before.

This game will favor the Panthers if it is low-scoring.