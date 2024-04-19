We've got the Magic Vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Results Simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game thinks will win this game. The NBA Playoffs are finally here, and the Magic Vs. Cavs game is the first of many within the first round alone. The #5 Magic (47-35) are led by young power forward Paolo Banchero in an effort to go past the First Round for the first time since 2010. The #4 Cavaliers (48-34), led by Donovan Mitchell, who's 26.6 points per game, ranks 9th in the league among all players. So, who comes out of Game 1 with a victory?
Magic Vs. Cavaliers Game 1 Results – NBA 2K24 Prediction
According to our NBA 2K24 Simulation, the Cleveland Cavaliers will defeat the Orlando Magic in Game 1 by a score of 128-115. The Magic were unable to hold onto an early lead, trailing early and often against the Cavaliers. Cleveland, meanwhile, seemingly played consistently better in the final quarters of each half, posting up incredible offensive numbers.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|ORL
|30
|17
|37
|31
|115
|CLE
|27
|33
|33
|35
|128
The real trouble for Orlando began in the 2nd quarter, where in the last three minutes Cleveland scored nine unanswered points to take a 60-47 lead. Meanwhile, the Magic only posted 17 points, getting shut down in the final minutes of the half. Despite a better offensive performance throughout the rest of the game, Banchero and the Magic just couldn't formulate a comeback.
Cleveland on the other hand, seemingly played better in each quarter. In fact, the team managed to build up an 18 point lead at some point. The Cavaliers had no issue retaining a decent lead throughout the contest. Furthermore, the whole team put up a collectively good performance in order to defeat the Magic and secure Game 1.
In terms of player performances, Donovan Mitchell earned the game ball. He ultimately ended the game with 33 points, 8 assists, and 7 completed 3 Pointers (off 14 attempts. However, the rest of the Cavaliers roster stepped up and put up some great numbers. Darius Garland, Max Strus, and Caris Levert all dropped 15+ points. Furthermore, Jarrett Allen earned 17 rebounds while putting up another 13 points. Overall, the Cavs offense literally fired off on all cylinders.
As for the Magic, offense played a pretty good game. Banchero led the effort with a 32 point performance along with 5 rebounds and 10 assists. Furthermore, several of his teammates also dropped double digit points. Wendell Carter Jr. earned 17 points while also adding 16 rebounds to his stat sheet. However, the Magic's defense was unable to do much beside 1 steal. Simply put, they had no answer for the Cleveland offense.
Additionally, check out some other game stats:
|Magic
|STAT
|Cavaliers
|43/77 (56%)
|Field Goals
|50/86 (58%)
|15/29 (52%)
|3-Pointers
|19/39 (49%)
|14/19 (74%)
|Free Throws
|9/11 (82%)
|13
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|32
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|1
|Steals
|6
|0
|Blocks
|3
|8 (3)
|Turnovers (Points Off)
|1 (10)
|8
|Team Fouls
|12
|9
|Biggest Lead
|18
|25:14
|Time of Possession
|22:44
With the win, Cleveland still needs three more to move onto the next round. Nevertheless, quick 4-0 record reduces the chance of player fatigue and injury. While the Cavaliers get to play at home again on Monday, they'll play in Orlando on April 25th, regardless of the current results. Mitchell and his squad have the talent to advance, but plenty of teams have choked in similar situations.
As for Orlando, they lose now, but earn a chance for redemption on Monday. However, it's never a good feeling to trail. You not only need to even the record with the next win, but you still need to win four contests. This creates more opportunity for injury or general fatigue. You can't have those if you eventually hope to face teams like the Nuggets, Thunder, Suns, or Timberwolves.
In terms of simulation accuracy, we don't feel the score total reflects an accurate number. While not unreasonable, a 128-115 seems a bit high for two teams who average roughly 110 points per game. That said, it is the playoffs, meaning we'll hopefully see everyone give it their all in these next few weeks. Regardless, we had a blast watching the simulation to see the game's predicted winner.
Some of our previous simulations also have high scores. Therefore, we want to consider ways (shortening quarters or difficulty) to perhaps make more accurate score totals. That said, these changes might not come until the next round.
Overall, that wraps up our Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 1 results simulated with NBA 2K24. We anticipate the real matchup tomorrow night, and can't wait to compare it to our simulated results. We hope you enjoyed watching and hope to see you return for Game 2. For more NBA 2K news, check out the latest Gladiator event in MyTEAM. Furthermore, check out the latest redeemable locker codes.
