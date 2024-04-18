The Cavaliers host the Magic in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Saturday! We now continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick.
The Magic are one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season. They made it into the playoffs as the five-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and are the second youngest team in the playoffs behind only the Thunder. Paolo Banchero has carried the Magic this season while Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have also been huge keys to their success. They have also been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season which is the biggest reason for them getting to this spot in the postseason.
The Cavaliers have had a very good season this year on their way to the four-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings for the second straight season. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland lead the way for the Cavaliers on offense and then Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley anchor their defense. They are a defensive-focused team which is going to help make this series a rock fight. The Cavaliers have one of the best interior defenses in the NBA and that should be a major key in this series overall.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Magic-Cavaliers Game 1 Odds
Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +166
Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -198
Over: 208 (-110)
Under: 208 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 1
Time: 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have soared into the playoffs thanks to a stifling defense. They are the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 108.4 points per game and they are ranked third in defensive rating as a team at 110.8. It is also worth noting that the Magic have been very good at defending the three-point shot, ranking 10th and allowing 35.8% from behind the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero have led the way down low with both players tied for the lead in rebounds per game at 6.9. Six players on the Magic average at least 0.8 steals per game with Jalen Suggs leading the way at 1.4 steals per game. Their interior defense has not been great, but Jonathan Isaac still leads the way in blocks off the bench with 1.2 per game. The team defense of the Magic has been better than any individual stats.
The offense for the Magic has not been great this season. They are 24th in scoring offense, averaging 110.5 points per game, and are ranked 22nd in 112.9 in offensive rating. The Magic are also middle of the pack at 15th in field goal percentage at 47.6%. Six players on the Magic average over double digits with Paolo Banchero leading the way at 22.6 points per game. Banchero does everything for the Magic on offense because he also leads the team in assists at 5.4 on top of being tied for the lead in rebounds. Banchero is the key for the Magic to get going on offense, so if he gets involved early and often then Orlando's offense can enter the next gear against the Cavaliers.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers have been a defensively focused team this season. They are seventh in both scoring defense and overall defensive rating, where they are allowing 110.2 points per game, and their defensive rating is 112.1. They also have a great field goal percentage defense, allowing 46.3% from the field overall. The Cavaliers have the best defensive big man duo with both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley being anchors down low. Allen leads the team in rebounds at 10.5 per game and Mobley is second with 9.4, while Mobley leads the team in blocks at 1.4 per game, while Allen is second with 1.1. When it comes to on-ball defense, five players on the Cavaliers average at least 0.9 steals per game with Donovan Mitchell leading the way at 1.8 per game. The Cavaliers are set up to play great defense in the playoffs.
The Cavaliers' offense has been solid, but not among the top units in the league this season. They are 20th in scoring offense, where they are averaging 112.6 points per game. They are also 16th in offensive rating at 114.7 and then are ranked 12th in overall field goal percentage at 47.9%. Six different Cavaliers average over double figures in scoring with Donovan Mitchell leading the way at 26.6 points per game. Darius Garland is the Robin to his Batman in the backcourt and he leads the team in assists per game at 6.5. Mitchell and Garland make up a dangerous backcourt on offense where they can carry Cleveland if need be in the postseason.
Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The Cavaliers are the better team in this series overall, not just in this game. They have better scoring than the Magic in both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, and they have the better interior defense led by both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers were in this spot last season and did not show up against the Knicks on their way to a 4-1 series loss. This is the perfect spot for them to avenge last season and win this game at home to get the series started.
Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -4.5 (-112)