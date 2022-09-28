Main Cardinals X-Factor for 2022 MLB Playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be a dangerous team in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves have received no shortage of attention in the National League for good reason, but this Cardinals ball club may have what it takes to upset each of those teams.

The Cardinals feature more than just talent on their roster. They have winning players capable of leading the charge. Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright are veterans that have gone through the postseason circuit multiple times. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are stars that tend to rise up in big moments.

But who is the Cardinals main X-Factor for the 2022 MLB playoffs?

Cardinals main X-Factor for 2022 MLB playoffs

There are a number of different players who could realistically be labeled as a Cardinals X-Factor.

Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery are pitchers who were acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline and have impressed so far during their time in St. Louis. Their postseason performances could go a long way in dictating the team’s success.

Tommy Edman is a speed threat who’s been valuable in multiple facets of the game this season. There are also a number of bullpen arms who fly under the radar.

In the end, there is one player who is capable of making all the difference for the Cardinals during the playoffs. And his effect on the team extends to more than only on-field performance.

Albert Pujols is the main X-Factor for the Cardinals.

Albert Pujols’ effect on Cardinals

On the field, Albert Pujols is in the midst of a resurgent season. The veteran slugger is slashing .261/.335/.519 with an OPS of over .850 as of this story’s publication, per baseball reference. He recently clubbed his 700th career home run and has 21 homers on the season. Pujols profiles as more of a platoon player at this point in his career, but his ability to impact the Cardinals’ lineup is still impressive.

But the effect of Albert Pujols looms larger than offensive production. Pujols is a reliable veteran presence and a respected leader. Simply having him on the team makes other players perform better. Every single Cardinals player never mails it in when Pujols is watching them. They want to impress Pujols and perform to the best of their ability.

Pujols is a trustworthy personality in the face of adversity as well. He won’t roll over if the Cardinals were to go down in a playoff series. He never lost hope when St. Louis trailed the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central earlier this year.

People tend to overlook the overall effects of having a player such as Pujols on the roster. But it may be the driving force needed to help the Cardinals reach the World Series.

Final thoughts

The Cardinals are going to have their work cut out for them in the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Mets and Braves feature plenty of talent on their rosters. The Dodgers are the best team in baseball and have depth in every area of their team. Even teams like the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers are capable of making noise moving forward.

But the fact of the matter is that the Cardinals are in a good spot. They have some of the best veteran leadership in baseball and will benefit as a result.