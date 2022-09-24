St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run

It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left field for the big one.

After hitting his 698th home run on September 16th against the Cincinnati Reds, Pujols’ bat went quiet for the better part of a week, logging just four hits over the next six games without so much as a run batted in. Still, Pujols stayed locked in, and in his second at-bat against the Dodgers, he smacked a four-seemer to left field for home run 699.

If that was the end of things for Pujols, it wouldn’t be the end of the world; the Cardinals still have 10 games left to play this season, so no harm no foul, but fortunately for the fans in LA, the 42-year-old slugger didn’t want to wait. No, on his very next at-bat, he took a slider from Phil Bickford to left field once more and ran around the bases as the MLB’s newly minted 700 homer man.

Pujols now joins a club of just Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth of players who reached the mark and put the final feather in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. His place in baseball will be set forever, and even if he’s no longer the certified slugger he was about a decade ago, Cardinals fans will never forget this one, even if it happened in Dodger Stadium, where he played part of his season in 2021.