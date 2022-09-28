‘This is just one step’: Albert Pujols gets real with Cardinals amid celebration for division title

The St. Louis Cardinals never die. After 15 straight seasons with a record over .500, the Cardinals are NL Central champions once again, their 12th since the Central divisions were added in 1994. With an 89-65 record, the Cardinals are eager to make noise in October and reclaim their former glory, and if there’s anyone who knows what is required to push for a World Series title, it’s Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, who recently hit the 700 home run mark for his career.

During the Cardinals’ locker room celebration after their 6-2 victory over division rivals Brewers that sealed the division crown, Albert Pujols rallied his team and reminded them of the task that lies ahead in the postseason.

“This is just one step, guys. Just remember this moment, this is what we wanna do deep in October and hopefully win that championship, bring it to the city of St. Louis,” Pujols said. “This is just one strong step. There’s no better sacrifice than winning that championship guys, just stay focused on that.”

"This is what we play for, so let's win a championship this year, guys."

With Albert Pujols set to retire at the end of the season, there’s no better way for him to end his illustrious career on top of the MLB mountain. Pujols already won two World Series titles with the Cardinals, one in 2006 as an 83-78 underdog and another in 2011 after heroics upon heroics rescued the Cardinals’ season that appeared to be doomed at the start of September.

However, after signing with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, Pujols only made the playoffs once (2014) before returning to the postseason as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. It’s been a while since Pujols made the playoffs consistently, and he knows not to take anything for granted.

“What an honor, to come back here and just finish my career being in the playoffs,” Pujols added. “We have one week left in the season, just stay focused, finish strong, and then there goes the playoffs guys, this is what we play for. We make good money, but this is what we play for. So let’s win the championship this year, guys. God bless.”