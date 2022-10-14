The New England Patriots are heading into a crucial matchup in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Whether they will have their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, back under center after he has missed New England’s previous two games with a high ankle sprain, remains to be seen.

Jones appears to be making progress in his potential return to the field this weekend, but regardless of whether he is actually making progress or not, head coach Bill Belichick isn’t offering many details on whether or not he will play this weekend. Belichick said earlier today that while Jones is making improvements, his status for the upcoming game against Cleveland is still up in the air, which certainly won’t ease the minds of Patriots fans ahead of this crucial game.

"Certainly, he (did) a lot more this Thursday than he did last Thursday." Bill Belichick has seen "good improvement" from Mac Jones. But will Jones play Sunday? His head coach isn't saying. https://t.co/9H5zzMKQCz pic.twitter.com/jVKEHRtLJz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 14, 2022

Even though Belichick is intent on not giving up too much information on Jones’ injury status before the game, this is still a fairly positive update regarding Jones’ injury. While Belichick doesn’t clarify his status here, he does say that Jones is improving, which is a good sign for the Pats. There hasn’t been much info regarding Jones’ potential playing status this weekend, and it looks like he might end up being a game-time decision for this contest on Sunday.

If Jones ends up not being able to play, the Patriots have a decent backup option in rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who has filled in admirably over the past two contests. Zappe has proven he can lead New England to victories, and regardless of whether he or Jones plays, New England will have a shot to beat the Browns. It’s clear, though, that Jones gives them the better chance of winning, and if he is able to suit up in this one, chances are he will take the field for the Patriots.