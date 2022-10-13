Patriots coach Bill Belichick doubles down on Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe controversy with cryptic answer

Bailey Zappe has been doing a relatively commendable job in deputizing for Mac Jones over the past couple of weeks. Jones is closing in on his return as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before he reclaims the QB1 post for the New England Patriots.

Well, not so fast. On Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pretty much pumped the brakes hard on that notion after refusing to declare Jones as the starter once he returns from his high ankle sprain. The New England shot-caller has now doubled down on this notion during a radio interview on Wednesday.

When asked straight up if Jones was going to get the nod to start if and when he returns, Belichick was cryptic in his response (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“We’ll see where he is today,” Belichick replied. “I don’t know.”

Is Bill Belichick playing mind games here as he looks to motivate Jones ahead of his imminent return? Or does the tenured head coach really believe that Zappe could actually oust Jones from his post as the Patriots’ starting quarterback? Improbable as it may seem, the rookie has done well enough to warrant some consideration here. Belichick seems to think so.

For what it’s worth, Mac Jones is still questionable to take the field on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns. This should present another opportunity for Bailey Zappe to prove his worth not only to his coach but to Patriots fans as well.