Manchester City has been hit with a devastating blow as star player Kevin De Bruyne is set to be sidelined for an estimated 3 to 4 months due to a hamstring injury relapse, reported by Football Daily. The midfielder suffered the setback during Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Burnley on Friday, which marked his return to competitive action after a previous hamstring injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola addressed the unfortunate situation, expressing his disappointment about De Bruyne's injury recurrence. The setback is especially concerning given De Bruyne's significance to the team's gameplay and his role as a key playmaker.

The injury to De Bruyne opens up an opportunity for other players to step up in the attacking midfield position. Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish are likely candidates to take on a more prominent role in the squad, capitalizing on De Bruyne's absence. This situation might also trigger Manchester City's interest in acquiring additional attacking options, with the rumor mill pointing toward a potential pursuit of West Ham's Lucas Paqueta.

Guardiola is expected to provide an official update on De Bruyne's condition soon. However, the news of the midfielder's extended absence casts a shadow of uncertainty over Manchester City's ambitions for the upcoming months. With their Premier League title defense in mind, the team will face the challenge of maintaining their competitive edge without the influential presence of De Bruyne.

As the football world awaits Guardiola's update, Manchester City supporters are left hoping for a swift recovery for Kevin De Bruyne and looking to the rest of the squad to rise to the occasion during his absence.