Cristiano Ronaldo was very emotional after Portugal beat Spain in a thrilling penalty shootout in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

Ronaldo wasn't able to be on the pitch for the penalty shootout as he sustained an injury near the final minutes of the second half. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez replaced him with Goncalo Ramos in the 88th minute, officially ending Ronaldo's time in the match.

That didn't mean the veteran striker didn't have a big impact on the game. He scored what was a crucial equalizer in the 61st minute, tying the game at two goals apiece between Portugal and Spain.

Luckily for him, his teammates stepped up in his absence as they got the job done in the penalty shootout, winning 5-3. This secured Ronaldo his second UEFA Nations League title, his first in the 2018-19 edition, propelling him to have a lot of emotions after the win.

PORTUGAL WINS THE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE 🇵🇹 Portugal beats Spain on penalties 🙌

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo now has three international titles to his name as Portugal's star. His first came in the 2016 UEFA Euro in France as the 2018-19 and 2024-25 UEFA Nations Leagues now follow.

Ronaldo continues to be persistent in playing at a high level while keeping himself in amazing condition at age 40. His club future remains a mystery following the end of the 2024-25 season with Al Nassr. However, it is clear that he will keep going until he says it's time to call it a career.

As for Portugal, they will busy throughout this upcoming fall. They will prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that will start in September. The squad is in Group F, seeing themselves face the likes of Hungary, Ireland and Armenia.

Portugal has had an active presence in the FIFA World Cup since 2002, appearing in the last six editions. Ronaldo will certainly have a role in helping them extend it to seven, as he looks to have an interest in making one last run at the title with his country.

Portugal's first match of the qualifying cycle will be against Armenia. That matchup will take place on Sept. 6 at noon ET.