Manchester City‘s rising star, Rico Lewis, has solidified his commitment to the club's future by signing a new contract that extends until 2028, reported by goal.com. The 18-year-old defender's breakthrough into Pep Guardiola‘s first team during the previous season was nothing short of spectacular, with his performances catching the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Lewis played a pivotal role in Manchester City's triumphant campaign last season, contributing to their historic treble victory in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. His versatility and adaptability on the field, whether in defense or midfield, have marked him as a versatile asset for Guardiola's squad.

With his previous contract set to expire at the end of the current season, the new deal ensures that Lewis will remain a key part of Manchester City's plans for the foreseeable future. His dedication to the club is evident not only through his on-field contributions but also in his words. Speaking about his new contract, Lewis expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to continue his journey with the team he has always supported.

“For me, it’s a dream come true. As a City fan, I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young, and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be,” Lewis shared. “To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic, and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving.”

Lewis's passion for the game and his determination to enhance his skills align perfectly with Manchester City's ethos. As he continues to develop under the guidance of Guardiola and the coaching staff, Rico Lewis aims to repay the faith shown in him by the club, the fans, and everyone who has supported his journey so far.