Thanks to its simple construction, unmatched comfort, and everyday wearability, the Nike Dunk has remained a staple in the closet of sneaker fans since their inception in 1985. Originally marketed as a basketball shoe, the Dunk silhouette has become a massive part of skateboard culture as well as street and music culture. We'll see yet another popular intersection as this upcoming Nike Dunk celebrates the legacy of Kobe Bryant at Lower Merion High School.

During his senior season at Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant averaged 30.8 PPG, 12 RPG, 6.5 APG, and four steals per game, leading the team to a 31-3 record. He's also etched into the history books as Southeastern Pennsylvania's all-time leading scorer with 2,883 points.

With his Nike Kobe signature sneakers donning the garnet and white in the past, this will be the first time a non-Kobe sneaker is done in his alma mater's theme. The two-shoe pack will release simultaneously in what should be a hyped release for fans.

Nike Dunk Low “Lower Merion”

While we're still left with speculative mock-ups of the supposed release, we have a solid indication that these will feature a Home/Away combination of color ensembles. The first pair appears in maroon or burgundy, accented by a white midsole, Nike Swoosh, heel tab, and sockliner.

Naturally, the following pair is done in white for a “home” look, featuring burgundy contrasts throughout identical aspects of the shoe. The hallmark feature on both pairs is the Black Mamba logo done on each of the back heels to emphasize the Kobe Bryant ties. With all the Kobe Air Force 1 models on the way soon, this offers a nice change of pace with a similar, but more toned-down look.

The Nike Dunk x Kobe Bryant “Lower Merion” pack is expected to drop sometime during the spring 2026 season. While we're still awaiting official images and a hard drop date, fans can expect a limited release with more details emerging as 2025 draws to a close.

What are your thoughts on this Kobe Bryant crossover?