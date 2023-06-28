In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City has withdrawn from the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, leaving Arsenal as the frontrunners in the pursuit of the talented Englishman, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The decision by Manchester City comes as they are unwilling to match Arsenal's bid for Rice, and they have decided to pull out of the race given the current conditions, according to reliable sources.

On the other hand, Arsenal has shown great confidence in securing Rice's signature, and their optimism has remained strong throughout the negotiations. The Gunners have been actively working on structuring the deal with West Ham, aiming to bring the British record transfer fee to the table with a reported offer of $134 million.

Arsenal's strong position in the race for Rice is further strengthened by the player's desire to stay in London. Rice, who has been a standout performer for West Ham, has reportedly expressed a keen interest in joining Mikel Arteta's project at Arsenal. The 24-year-old midfielder sees the Gunners as an attractive destination, and their pursuit aligns with his personal preferences.

The potential acquisition of Declan Rice would be a significant coup for Arsenal, providing a major boost to their midfield options. Rice's defensive prowess, technical ability, and leadership qualities have made him one of the most sought-after talents in English football.

As negotiations continue between Arsenal and West Ham, all eyes will be on the developments of this high-stakes transfer saga. If the deal goes through, it would not only shatter the British transfer record but also signal Arsenal's intent to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level under Mikel Arteta's guidance.