Ricky Pearsall and the San Francisco 49ers have a tough situation going on in the receiving corps.

Injuries continue to plague the position even though the 2025 NFL season is a few weeks away. Brandon Aiyuk continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered last season, Jauan Jennings is nursing a calf injury, and Jordan Watkins is dealing with an ankle injury. Even Pearsall himself was on the PUP list due to a hamstring injury.

Pearsall reflected on the team's situation with the receiving room, per team reporter Eric Branch. What the young receiver said about what's going on was short but very clear.

“It’s definitely not normal,” Pearsall said.

What lies ahead for Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

It's a tough spot for Ricky Pearsall and the 49ers to be in, knowing that their receiving corps is not 100% healthy.

San Francisco even lost one of its key players in the offseason, seeing Deebo Samuel leave after they traded him to the Washington Commanders. This moves up Pearsall in the rotation, which will give him plenty of chances to connect with quarterback Brocky Purdy.

Pearsall went through a chaotic 2024 season. He took a gunshot to the chest in September, making a successful recovery as he made his debut in Week 7. The young receiver ended his rookie campaign with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He also made three rushes for 45 yards.

San Francisco has shown itself to be capable of being a fierce contender in the NFC when healthy, finishing as runners-up in Super Bowl 58 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2024 season was tough for them, sustaining significant injuries as they finished with a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs entirely.

The 49ers will conclude their preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET. After that, they will prepare for their regular-season opener on the road, facing the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET.