As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to open a pivotal three-game set against the San Diego Padres on Friday in Los Angeles, the status of Shohei Ohtani has remained a major storyline. Following a rough outing against the Colorado Rockies that saw him exit early due to a knee contusion, fans were eager for clarity. Manager Dave Roberts provided that on Thursday with an Ohtani injury update, confirming that the two-way superstar avoided serious damage and will be in the lineup at Petco Park.

The club is clinging to a narrow one-game lead in the NL West standings, with just 34 games remaining in the regular season. Every game and at-bat carries added weight. That’s why update from Roberts, delivered late Thursday, carried such significance—not just for Los Angeles, but also for Dodgers fans, fantasy baseball managers, bettors and MLB fans in general.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, posting a calm and encouraging message from Roberts regarding the absence of the two-way phenom from the Dodgers lineup after the team's 9-5 win over the Rockies Thursday afternoon.

“Shohei’s fine. He’ll be in there tomorrow.”

That confirmation ended any speculation about Ohtani potentially missing the upcoming massive Padres series, which carries major playoff implications. After being struck in the right thigh by a 93.7 mph line drive off the bat of Orlando Arcia, Ohtani was listed as day-to-day. He exited that game after allowing five runs on nine hits, but returned to hitting drills without limitations by Thursday.

The implications are clear. Ohtani’s bat is always a necessity for the Dodgers, but with Max Muncy still sidelined due to an oblique injury, it’s an even greater one. His offensive numbers remain elite with a .285 average, 44 home runs, and a 1.018 OPS—production that continues to anchor the lineup, even as his pitching performances remain inconsistent in his return from Tommy John surgery (10 starts, 4.61 ERA, 35 strikeouts). The Japanese superstar remains the most impactful player in the league—not only does he deliver at the plate, he nevertheless possesses the capability to impact games on the mound in a way no one else has in the modern era of the sport.