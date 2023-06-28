Manchester City has set its sights on Spanish talent Gabri Veiga as they shift their focus away from Declan Rice, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Citizens recently withdrew from the race to sign Rice after Arsenal made a record-breaking offer for the West Ham star. As a result, City has identified Veiga as one of the potential options to strengthen their squad.

Veiga, a highly regarded Spanish player, has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. The 24-year-old midfielder possesses impressive skills and has the potential to make a significant impact at the highest level of the game. With a release clause set at €40 million, acquiring Veiga would require a substantial investment from any interested club.

While Manchester City has shown interest in Veiga, they face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea, who have also been monitoring the talented midfielder. The race to secure Veiga's signature is intensifying, with multiple top clubs vying for his services.

City's decision to pursue Veiga comes after they pulled out of the Declan Rice deal. Despite their initial interest in the West Ham midfielder, Arsenal's record offer for Rice prompted City to reconsider their options. The club deemed the financial demands for Rice too high and shifted their attention to alternative targets, with Veiga emerging as a prime candidate.

As Manchester City continues to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season, securing a quality midfielder remains a priority. Veiga's technical abilities, versatility, and potential for further development make him an attractive prospect for Pep Guardiola's side.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea vie for the signature of Gabri Veiga. The Spanish talent's future is set to be decided, with his destination likely to be one of the top clubs in European football.