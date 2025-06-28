LSU football's Garrett Nussmeier separated himself from any comparison to Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels ahead of a critical 2025 season. Tigers fans are hoping their quarterback follows a similar pattern to two of their program legends. That is to follow up an encouraging first year as a starting quarterback with winning a Heisman Trophy in the second year. While accomplishing that feat is certainly a tall task, that is precisely what Burrow and Daniels did in Baton Rouge, and Nussmeier will enter 2025 as a contender for the sport's most prestigious individual award.

The 23-year-old recently shot down any comparisons to Burrow and Daniels in an interview at the Manning Passing Academy. However, LSU football fans should be encouraged by how Nussmeier broke down the importance of having a year under his belt as the starter in his overall development.

“I’m Garrett Nussmeier. I’m not Jayden Daniels, I’m not Joe Burrow – I’m Garrett Nussmeier. So I’m going to be the best Garrett Nussmeier I can be and hopefully, it’s enough for the LSU Tigers. It’s a lot (on the advantage of having a full season with LSU under his belt). Being able to watch an entire season, correct mistakes, and go back and see my weaknesses and see things that I need to improve on, find the tells that I may have been giving to defenses, and things like that. It’s a totally different ballgame to have a full season to be able to watch and correct.

Also, just from my personal growth as a player and having those experiences under my belt. We saw a variety of defenses last year, including many different approaches. People had to try many different things to stop us. Being able to see all those things – all those different pressures, all the different coverages – is something that’s going to help me a lot.”

LSU football is in serious need of a breakout season under Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is heading into a critical fourth year with LSU football. The 63-year-old has been successful with everyone he's been, but is coming off a disappointing 2024 season. The twelve-team College Football Playoff is designed for a program like LSU to secure a spot in the field consistently, but last year's squad wasn't in contention over the final few weeks. Kelly will enter 2025 once again with a roster that should be able to contend in a loaded SEC Conference.

The Tigers' schedule is certainly not easy. LSU opens the season with a visit to Clemson and a difficult conference slate. Brian Kelly's team will face teams like Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oklahoma in 2025. And there's a chance all of those programs are ranked heading into those clashes. But the demanding schedule does not change the expectations in Baton Rouge. It's College Football Playoff or bust, and the Tigers certainly have the quarterback to lead them there.