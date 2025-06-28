The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up their fifth straight win in a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals Friday. However, the Royals didn’t go quietly, loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning against closer Tanner Scott. But a slick defensive play by Freddie Freeman sealed the win and got Scott out of a jam.

After the victory, Scott gave credit to Freeman for the game-saving scoop. “Freddie’s pretty good. I mean, he’s got a Gold Glove for a reason. So, he’s a special, special player,” Scott said, per SportsNet LA.

“Baseball’s not easy. Luckily, we got a pretty good defense behind us and that was a sweet double play,” he added.

Dodgers closer Tanner Scott heating up in June

The Dodgers handed the ball to Scott in the bottom of the ninth inning, calling on the reliever to close out a second straight game. The ninth-year veteran had an uneventful outing Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, picking up his 17th save of the season. But things didn’t go quite as smoothly Friday.

After striking out Bobby Witt Jr. looking with a 96 mph four-seamer to start the inning, Scott gave up a single to Maikel Garcia. Vinnie Pasquantino worked a walk on four straight pitches outside the zone. Then Salvador Perez singled to right on an 0-2 fastball, loading the bases with only one out.

As the Royals just needed a sacrifice fly to tie the game, Scott was thinking double play all the way. “Any time there’s a guy on and you’re trying to get outs, double plays are your best friend. You’re trying to get something put on the ground to give our defense a chance,” the Dodgers closer said after the game, via SportsNet LA.

Facing rookie right fielder Jac Caglianone, Scott started the pivotal at-bat with an 88 mph slider up in the zone. It was the only pitch he’d need as Caglianone slapped a grounder to second. Tommy Edman fielded the ball and flipped it to Mookie Betts, who recorded the out at second base before firing to first where Freeman completed the game-ending double play with a sensational pick on the short hop.

After making his first career All-Star Game in 2024, the Dodgers signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million contract during their offseason spending spree. While the 30-year-old reliever has struggled at times in his Dodgers debut, he’s pitched well in June. Scott now has a 1.37 ERA, 8 saves and 14 strikeouts in 13.1 innings this month.