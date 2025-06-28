Despite entering June as one of baseball’s top teams, the New York Yankees have stumbled through the month, as they have posted a 12-12 record to this point. The team now holds a slim 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays a top the American League East. Following Friday night’s 3-0 win over the Athletics, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made it clear he’s not satisfied with where the Yankees stand at the season’s halfway point.

“I feel like we can be better, obviously. I feel like we’re a better team than we’ve shown,” Chisholm said.

"I feel like we can be better, obviously. I feel like we're a better team than we've shown" Jazz Chisholm Jr. evaluates the Yankees at the halfway point of the season pic.twitter.com/sAn0MEW7Gv — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

His comments reflect a broader concern about the Yankees’ inconsistent performance despite their 47-34 record, a 94-win pace that matches last season’s total when they reached the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Chisholm has been a bright spot in an otherwise uneven month for the Yankees. After returning from an oblique injury on June 3, he has slashed .325/.384/.571 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 21 games. On Friday, he homered on the first pitch he saw, a cutter from A’s starter Mitch Spence, in his 500th career game, which gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead that they would not relinquish.

The milestone also placed Chisholm in rare company. With 89 home runs and 109 stolen bases in his first 500 career games, he joins only Eric Davis (107 HR, 190 SB) and former Yankee Alfonso Soriano (97 HR, 121 SB) in achieving those numbers so quickly.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a similar view as Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the team’s recent performance.

“It hasn’t been perfect. We’ve hit our bumps these last couple weeks,” Boone said. “But overall, we’ve shown that we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

Will Warren (5-4) threw five scoreless innings despite enduring a 36-pitch first inning, allowing only two hits and earning the win. He now leads the majors with 39 called-third strikeouts. Devin Williams recorded his 11th save of the season as four relievers combined for New York’s ninth shutout of 2025, which is tied for the most in the AL with the Cleveland Guardians.

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Athletics, the Yankees are feeling the weight of mounting pressure to rediscover their form.