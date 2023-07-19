Donny van de Beek made a triumphant return to action for Manchester United, scoring a sensational goal against Lyon in a pre-season friendly, reported by goal.com. The Dutch midfielder, who had been sidelined since January due to a knee injury, wasted no time in making an impact as he found the back of the net with a stunning volley shortly after coming on as a substitute.

For Van de Beek, this goal against Lyon held significant meaning. It marked his first appearance for United in over six months, and his spirited celebration reflected the frustration he had endured during his time on the sidelines. The goal served as a release of pent-up emotions and a statement of his determination to succeed.

GOALLL!!! ⚽️@Donny_Beek6 opens the scoring with a sweet volley 🍬#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2023

Since joining United from Ajax in 2020, Van de Beek has faced challenges and setbacks, often struggling to secure regular playing time. However, this goal has already become a standout moment in his United career, offering a glimpse of the talent he possesses. Despite the disappointments he has faced, the 26-year-old still has time to turn his fortunes around.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that Van de Beek can build on this positive performance and carry the momentum into the upcoming season. The midfielder's return to full fitness is a promising sign, and if he can continue making a positive impact during the remainder of the pre-season campaign, he could potentially resurrect his United career.

With the support of his manager and teammates, Donny van de Beek has the opportunity to showcase his abilities and prove his worth at Old Trafford. Although he has faced challenges, his age and potential make him a player to watch for the future. United fans will be eagerly anticipating his progress and hoping that this goal is a sign of more success to come.