Manchester United have reached an agreement on personal terms with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and are now preparing to make an official bid for the Danish international, according to goal.com. The Red Devils have been in discussions with Atalanta and have previously offered a player-plus-cash deal, involving Fred and Donny van de Beek, but their proposal was swiftly rejected by the Serie A side.

Atalanta has set a minimum price of €70 million (£60m/$78m) for Hojlund and they are insisting on receiving the entire payment in cash. However, Manchester United may face challenges meeting this valuation due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions. In order to complete the deal and comply with the regulations, the club will likely need to sell players to generate the necessary funds. Additionally, United is also targeting a midfielder, with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka among the potential options.

Hojlund, who is under contract with Atalanta until 2027, provides the Italian side with an advantage in negotiations, as they are under no pressure to sell. United, therefore, will need to negotiate carefully to secure the services of the talented forward. Atalanta for sure going to boost up the offers for their talented star striker as long as the Red Devils are willing to pay.

As the transfer window progresses, Manchester United will continue their efforts to finalize the deal for Rasmus Hojlund. The club is keen to bolster their attacking options, and with personal terms already agreed upon, they are determined to reach an agreement with Atalanta and bring the Danish striker to Old Trafford.