The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without goaltender Joseph Woll to start the 2024-25 season due to injury. Fortunately, Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby have stepped up, helping the team to a 3-1 record through the first four games.

The Leafs' most recent win was a commanding 6-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings.

And now, the even better news for the Leafs is that Woll has returned to practice for the first time since before the regular season opener. And while it's not clear when he'll be getting his first start of the year, Woll explained that he was happy to get back to work – but also didn't want to discuss his ailment in detail, via The Hockey News.

“It was right around that time. I wasn't good enough to go, so just been focused on getting back,” Woll said on Friday. “Truthfully, I don't want to get too much more into it, if that's okay. I'm just focused on getting better now.”

“Anytime you get injured, whether a big injury, small injury, I think there is that kind of initial emotion. A little bit of frustration, a little bit of disappointment, and all those things,”

“I think you let that come for a bit and then you focus on what you can control and what you can do, so since then, I've just been focused on doing everything I can possibly do to get back to 100 percent as soon as I can and help this team.”

Meanwhile, Leafs head coach Craig Berube explained that there isn't a definitive timetable for Woll's return, but that it's still being worked out.

“Sooner than later, I would think. But you take it day by day still,” Berube said. “I think it's important here after practice just to see where he's at. I haven't talked to him yet, so we'll figure it out.”

The Leafs take on the New York Rangers on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena; puck drop is scheduled for just after 7:00 PM EST.

Joseph Woll entered the season first on the Maple Leafs' depth chart

The Leafs made their choice during the offseason when they allowed Ilya Samsonov to seek opportunities elsewhere after two years wearing the Toronto crest; he subsequently signed with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Woll entered the season first on Toronto's goaltending depth chart; they also signed Stolarz from the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers as backup.