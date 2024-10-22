The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a fine start in 2024-25. And this start continued on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Anthony Stolarz — who signed with the Maple Leafs over the summer — helped his new team to a 5-2 win. However, the win wasn't without any weirdness.

The Maple Leafs had a 1-0 lead in the first period. Lightning forward Nicholas Paul found himself in on a breakaway with less than five minutes left in the opening frame. Stolarz initially made the save, but defenseman Simon Benoit knocked himself and the puck into the net.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Stolarz was asked about his reaction to the goal. “You just don't even think about it. It's part of the game. It's going to happen. Benny is just trying to make an effort there. It's one of those things where s**t happens,” he said, via SDPN's Jesse Blake.

Anthony Stolarz, Maple Leafs overcome own goal to beat Lightning

The Maple Leafs sought to bounce back after a loss to the New York Rangers their last time out. And it did not take them long to make their presence felt against the Lightning. William Nylander scored around four minutes into the game to put Toronto up.

Benoit's own goal was the only other goal scored in the first period. In the second, the Lightning could not keep up with the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews scored while Nyladner potted his second of the game as part of a four-goal onslaught. Toronto entered the third period with a 5-1 lead.

The Maple Leafs kept the Lightning at bay for most of the third period. Brayden Point did score his third goal of the young season in the final five minutes of the game. But that was a case of too little, too late for Tampa Bay. The Lightning dropped their second straight game after a three-game winning streak to start the year.

Anthony Stolarz turned aside 32 of the 34 shorts he faced on Monday. The new Maple Leafs goalie has continued to play well to start the 2024-25 campaign. He has recorded a sparkling .938 save percentage in five games while the team waits for Joseph Woll to return from injury. Toronto is in action again on Tuesday night when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy.