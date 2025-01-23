There weren't many exciting moments for the Toronto Maple Leafs during Wednesday's game at Scotiabank Arena, as they were defeated by a 5-1 final score by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

However, there was one particularly thrilling aspect during the event involving enforcer Ryan Reaves. He dropped the gloves against Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier in one of the best bouts of the season:

But Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews had something to say about what he felt was a lack of excitement from the crowd in the venue, via The Score.

“Love to see that,” Matthews said. “Would've liked a little more energy from the crowd after that. It was a little quiet tonight, especially after two guys like that go at it. But it was a great moment for him. I thought gave us some energy on the bench.”

One of the only other positives that the Maple Leafs could take from their loss was that Matthews extended his personal goal-scoring streak to five games.

Maple Leafs home games have routinely been called out for the corporate atmosphere

The cost to attend home Toronto Maple Leafs games at Scotiabank Arena are mong the highest in the NHL, and the lower bowl of the venue is mostly comprised of corporate company workers who bring very little in terms of fan fare to the game's atmosphere.

Regular fans have routinely been priced out of attending home games in Toronto, though Leafs fans do travel well to places like Ottawa and Buffalo; the cost of tickets, merchandise and even hotel accommodations are far less in other locations.

The Maple Leafs proved unable to rally past the Blue Jackets despite the energy brought to the bench by Reaves' fight. They're next in action against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.