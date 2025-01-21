ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls face off as the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game at 22-18-7 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and just one point out of a playoff spot. This has the Blue Jackets considering roster upgrades at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. The Blue Jackets struck first on a goal from Kent Johnson in the first period. Still, just 43 seconds into the second period, the Islanders would tie the game. They would take the lead on a short-handed goal, and then add one more in the period. After a scoreless this period the Blue Jackets fell 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 30-16-2 on the year, placing them in first place in the Atlantic Division. they are coming off a game with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Auston Matthews opened the scoring in the first period to give the Maple Leafs the lead. In the second period, the Maple Leafs would add two more goals, as Tampa Bay managed just one. Both teams would score twice in the third period as well. Mitch Marner would come away with three points in the Toronto 5-3 victory over the Lightning.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +195

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Kirill Marchenko who is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in goals, leading the top line for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with 18 goals and 32 assists, good for 50 points. He also has two goals and 14 assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli comes in with 11 goals and 12 assists on the year, while Vornkov has 17 goals and 14 assists on the year. Voronkov also has seven goals on the power play.

Meanwhile, Zach Werenski leads the team in points and assists this year, playing from the blue line. He comes in with 15 goals and 36 assists this year. He has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. Further, Kent Johnson has also been great this year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 14 assists, good for fifth on the team in points.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 16-11-3 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Merzlikins has won four of his last five starts and has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last four.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Mitch Marner who leads the Maple Leafs in points and assists this year. He has 15 goals and 52 assists on the year, good for 67 total points. Marner has five goals and 18 assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the top line by Auston Matthews. Matthews had 19 goals and 18 assists this year, while he had missed 15 games, but is still fourth on the team in points. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 13 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points this year. Nylander has 28 goals and 21 assists on the year, with seven goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the second line by Bobby McCann. McCann has 13 goals and eight assists this year.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 17-7-0 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Woll has won each of his last three starts, allowing three goals in each of them.

Final Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Toronto comes in as a heavy favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, Columbus has a goaltender who is playing better. Merzlikins was not at his best last time out but still has played better than Woll over the last five games. Columbus is also scoring well, scoring 3.26 goals per game, and sitting 11th on the power play. Toronto is scoring just 3.17 goals per game but is 12th in the NHL in goals against per game. This should be a tight game, but take the Blue Jackets.

Final Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-130)