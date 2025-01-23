The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing incredible hockey in the 2024-25 season. The Maple Leafs had struggled a bit, but have since rattled off three straight wins. Unfortunately, it appears the team is on track to lose Wednesday night to the Columbus Blue Jackets. And they will need to finish the game without forward Matthew Knies.

Knies has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Blue Jackets, the Maple Leafs announced. Knies attempted to throw a hit on Columbus forward Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko got the better of the exchange, sending Knies to the ice. He did not return, and Toronto is calling it an upper-body injury.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.