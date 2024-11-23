The Toronto Maple Leafs have been without captain Auston Matthews for the last seven games, as he's dealing with an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup.

The good news for the Leafs is that they've managed to go 6-1 without him thanks to the depth scoring from throughout the roster.

The latest update on Matthews' condition is a positive one, as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that he skated on Saturday morning and could potentially return to the Leafs' lineup next Wednesday when they face the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Additionally, Matthews received treatment in Germany from a doctor he's seen in the past.

“(The injury) flared up in pre-season, felt better and started getting worse,” Matthews said via Lance Hornby on X. “I just felt it was time to take a step back, re-evaluate. It hasn't necessarily gotten worse, but wasn't getting better. I wanted to be pro-active.”

Matthews has scored five goals with six assists in the 13 games he's played this season, his first as Maple Leafs captain.

Auston Matthews is playing his first season as Maple Leafs captain

Matthews is playing in his first season as captain of the Leafs, a role he received voluntarily from former captain John Tavares over the summer.

“I'm incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Matthews said shortly after being named the franchise's 26th on-ice leader, per NHL.com. “I'm honored to follow in John's footsteps and continue our work in leading this team along with so many other leaders within our dressing room. This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done.”

The ascension to the captaincy is a historic one for Matthews and the Leafs, as he's the first American-born captain of the team in franchise history.

Matthews has appeared in 575 career NHL games, and has 373 goals with 287 assists.