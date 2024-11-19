The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews once again, as he heads to Germany to diagnosed his mysterious injury. While the team hasn't informed the public about what the injury was, it comes at a convenient time for the franchise. As they only have one game in seven days, Matthews and team personnel saw it as a prime opportunity to resolve the injury.

While Matthews took a big step toward his injury, this appears to be another setback. However, Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving told reporters that the Leafs' medical director Dr. Noah Forman accompanied Matthews overseas. Treliving mentioned that no surgery would be required for the injury.



Although they revealed Matthews is dealing with an upper-body injury, they didn't disclose the specifics of it. This continues to be the lengthiest stretch of games the Leafs have been without Matthews since he missed 14 consecutive games with a shoulder injury in 2018-19.

The Maple Leafs have kept up with Auston Matthews' injury

Regardless of his injury, the Leafs are second in the Atlantic division, only behind the Stanley Cup champion, Florida Panthers. In Matthews’ absence, they're 5-1 amidst a flurry in their center depth. On Tuesday, David Kampf was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16. The Leafs called up Fraser Minten from the Toronto Marlies to play on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Matthews is in his first season as Leafs captain. In his 13 games this season, he has five goals and 11 assists. While others have stepped up in his absence, having the first-year captain would do wonders. His mix of scoring and facilitating, as well as pushing the pace makes him one of the top players in the NHL. However, Toronto will remain optimistic about his injury diagnosis.

Treliving confirmed the injury isn't serious, so it might be a matter of time before Matthews suits up for the ice.