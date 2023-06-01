The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new general manager after the departure of Kyle Dubas. Toronto has turned to former Calgary Flames decision-maker Brad Treliving to lead the franchise into the future.

Treliving’s hiring has been expected since the Flames allowed him to pursue other opportunities. And the move from the Maple Leafs has drawn praise from around the hockey world. That praise even comes from one of Treliving’s former players in Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.

“I saw on Twitter that he was going to be named, so I sent him a text right away,” the Panthers star told NHL.com. “He’s an awesome guy and a great GM. He’ll do great there.”

Tkachuk, of course, has a history with the new general manager of the Maple Leafs. Treliving and the Flames drafted Tkachuk back in 2016. He remained with Calgary until last July when Treliving traded him to the Panthers.

While Tkachuk did not want to remain in Calgary long term, his decision had nothing to do with Treliving. The Panthers star had nothing but praise for his former general manager.

“He did an unreal job in Calgary, so I know he’ll be great there,” Tkachuk said. “Look, I can’t tell you what the specific differences might be, but he’s one of the most respected people in the business.”

Tkachuk understands the pressure of being involved in a Canadian NHL market. From an outside perspective, the Panthers star believes the new Maple Leafs decision-maker handled that pressure rather well. “I truly believe he’ll be successful,” Tkachuk said of his former general manager.