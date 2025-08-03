The Milwaukee Brewers are surging in the National League Central division, and look to win that division once again. Milwaukee's offense is pouring in runs at an astonishing rate. That offense shows no signs of slowing down, even when performing in a road ballpark.

“The Brewers are the first team to score 16 runs in a game in four different road ballparks in the same season since 1939,” Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday for USA Today.

Milwaukee has overtaken the Chicago Cubs for the lead in the NL Central. The Brewers are now 66-44 this season, and have the best road record in the division. Milwaukee has 30 wins away from American Family Field.

Brewers are hoping to make the World Series

Milwaukee was trailing Chicago for most of the season in the division. The Brewers, who have won six of their last 10 games, are now first in victories in the entire National League.

The team's offense is clicking at the right time. Milwaukee has the third-best batting average collectively in Major League Baseball, per league stats. The club is hitting at a .256 average.

In a win on Friday against the Washington Nationals, Milwaukee absolutely exploded on offense. The Brewers collected 25 hits, and scored 16 runs. Blake Perkins smashed two home runs for the club.

The team then went on to win again on Saturday, scoring eight more runs. The Brewers have scored at least eight runs now in four of their last five games. Milwaukee has won all four of those games, when they flexed that offense.

Brewers fans hope the offense can lift the team through the postseason. The club made the NL playoffs last year after capturing the division crown, but couldn't get past the New York Mets in the postseason. With the Mets and several other teams continuing to have success, it will be a competitive chase for the NL pennant this campaign.

The Brewers are in action Sunday afternoon against the lowly Nationals. Milwaukee looks to sweep the series.