The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially announced that the organization has hired Brad Treliving as the team’s new general manager.

The Maple Leafs parted ways with Kyle Dubas after the team was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers. Brad Treliving becomes the 18th general manager in Maple Leafs history.

Maple Leafs president and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan spoke about the hire.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Brad into the Maple Leafs organization,” Brendan Shanahan said in the team’s announcement. “Brad brings a wealth of knowledge from his years of experience as a general manager and hockey executive in Calgary, Arizona and beyond. He has earned tremendous respect amongst his peers throughout his years in the NHL and has built excellent relationships at all levels within the game. We are confident that Brad’s leadership and strategic vision will elevate the Maple Leafs in our continued pursuit of a championship.”

Treliving also spoke about accepting the position.

“I am very excited and honored to join the Toronto Maple Leafs as general manager,” Treliving said in the team’s announcement. “I would like to thank Brendan, MLSE and its board for their support through this process. I’m thrilled to join an Original Six team and recognize how much the Maple Leafs mean to this community. This is a very exciting day for my family and I.”

The Maple Leafs hope that Treliving can help the team win its first Stanley Cup since 1967. The core of the team was built mostly by Kyle Dubas. That talented core remains, and should be a contender for the foreseeable future.