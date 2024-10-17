The Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Toronto is looking to shuffle their roster up a bit early on in the season. For instance, the Maple Leafs are reportedly looking to trade Timothy Liljegren. But one of the more eye-catching decisions made recently involved Max Pacioretty.

The Maple Leafs kept Pacioretty as a healthy scratch on Wednesday. In the end, they did not need the veteran winger. Toronto skated to a 6-2 win over the Kings on home ice. But the move caught some people by surprise. Head coach Craig Berube explained his actions following his team's win over Los Angeles.

“We have extra players. Not everybody can play every day. That's the bottom line. He's been fine when he's played. But I got to make decisions as a coach, and I'm going to make those decisions, what I think is best for the team,” Berube said, via Sportsnet's Luke Fox.

Max Pacioretty looking for fresh start with Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty signed with the Maple Leafs this offseason looking to bounce back. He spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Washington Capitals. But things did not work out in the nation's capital. Pacioretty scored just four goals in 47 games for Washington. He did not score a goal in four postseason games, either.

One important factor is Pacioretty's health. He played less than 50 games during the regular season last year. Additionally, he was limited to five games during the 2022-23 season. The last time Pacioretty skated in more than 50 games in a single season was the 2019-20 campaign.

Pacioretty has found some success on the ice, scoring a goal for the Maple Leafs already. At this time, it does not appear the veteran winger has fallen out of favor in Toronto. In fact, he could be in line for a more expanded role when he returns. Pacioretty skated with the team's top powerplay unit on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs got on fine without Pacioretty on Wednesday. Captain Auston Matthews scored to snap a goal drought to begin the season. Bobby McMann scored twice, as well. In the end, Toronto skated to a huge 6-2 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night.

Pacioretty certainly may return to the lineup at some point soon. It will certainly be interesting to see if the rest gives him a boost during his next game. The Maple Leafs take to the ice again on Saturday when they play host to the New York Rangers.