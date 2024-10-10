The Toronto Maple Leafs have begun their 2024-25 season as they take on the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs are hoping to make the playoffs after making some interesting moves this summer. However, it appears as if the team is not finished making moves. Timothy Liljegren could be heading out of town, according to the latest trade rumors.

The Maple Leafs are “working to find a trade partner” for Liljegren, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Friedman notes this development stems from his place on the depth chart. “He’s down the depth chart, not a situation anyone is happy with,” Friedman wrote in his written version of 32 Thoughts on Wednesday.

Liljegren has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs to this point. The 25-year-old has never played a full 82 games in a single season. In fact, he has yet to play 65 games in a single season. Last year saw the former first-round pick play 55 games, scoring three goals and 23 points.

Maple Leafs wanted more from Timothy Liljegren in training camp

Timothy Liljegren entered Maple Leafs training camp hoping to earn a full time spot. However, things did no go as envisioned. Liljegren served as the seventh or eighth defenseman in training camp. In fact, he even skated on his off side during some practices.

Head coach Craig Berube acknowledged Liljegren had fallen down the depth chart. In Berube's eyes, there are a few factors at play. While the effort level is certainly there, Liljegren has to put everything together before he earns a full-time role in Toronto.

“Lilly's got to do things quicker. He's got to be a little bit heavier in his battles and move into pucks quicker and simplify the game,” Berube said, via The Hockey News. “He's obviously battling. He wants to be a guy in the lineup every night, and that's great. But sometimes you kind of put too much on your plate, right?”

A Timothy Liljegren trade this early in the season would certainly be interesting. There should be a few teams interested in his services. For instance, the Calgary Flames have had an interest in adding young defensemen. Additionally, a rebuilding team such as the San Jose Sharks could be a good fit. However, this is pure speculation at this point.

Liljegren entered the league as a first-round pick of the Maple Leafs. Unfortunately, he has not lived up to the potential he showed in his draft year. And if trade rumors are to be believed, the 25-year-old Swede is running out of time to live up to that potential with the Maple Leafs.