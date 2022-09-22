Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is heading into the final year of his contract. Despite not having an extension, Dubas doesn’t seem bothered by his current situation.

Dubas spoke with the media on Wednesday as the Maple Leafs kicked off training camp. The 36-year-old said he was fine with ownership tying his evaluation to the team’s performance on the ice.

“I’m more than happy to go through the year, be evaluated on the year, and then have the decision made,” Dubas said. “I believe in our group and know what we’re capable of.”

The Maple Leafs had an interesting offseason this summer. An offseason that included intriguing acquisitions including former tw0-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray.

“This organization preaches accountability. In my position, I’m not different.” Dubas said. “I would much rather be evaluated on the full term, anyway.”

This upcoming season is undeniably an important one for the Maple Leafs. Toronto has failed to make the second round of the playoffs each time they have qualified under Dubas. Moreover, the Maple Leafs last won a playoff series in 2004.

“For me, in the end, it’s best. I don’t obviously decide what the organization wants to do. I can only control what I can do each day,” Dubas said. “My view of it is that if we have the year that we’re capable of and the team plays the way that it’s capable of, my situation will get taken care of without issue. I don’t worry about it.”

All in all, it doesn’t seem as if the Maple Leafs will have much to worry about regarding Dubas’s contract. “I know it won’t be a distraction, because I won’t let it be a distraction,” he said.