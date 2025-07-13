The Chicago Cubs have had a masterful first half of the season and they go into the All-Star Break in first place in the National League Central Division with a 1.0-game lead over the hard-charging Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the New York Yankees, winning two of three games at Yankee Stadium. Staff ace Shota Imanaga pitched 7.0 innings Sunday for the Cubs in their 4-1 triumph.

"Matt Boyd was masterful yesterday, Shota was masterful today." Craig Counsell tips his cap to the Cubs' starting pitching

The left-handed pitcher was on top of his game against the Bronx Bombers. He allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out six batters and walking one.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell was thrilled with the performance of Imanaga and Matt Boyd over the weekend. Boyd was razor sharp in Saturday's 5-2 triumph over the Yankees. He pitched 8.0 innings, allowing four hits while striking out six batters and not issuing any free passes. The Yankees scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Cubs relief pitching.

Imanaga improved to 6-3 as he dominated against the Yankees with his command and control. He threw 91 pitches and 56 of them were strikes. Imanaga has made four starts since returning from a strained left hamstring. He has a 2.65 earned run average.

Cubs on track for best year since 2016 World Series victory

The Cubs have suffered a number of pitching injuries this season, but Boyd and Imanaga have given Counsell strength and consistency at the top of the rotation. They will need both pitchers to continue to lead the way in the second half of the season.

Boyd will be headed to the All-Star Game in Atlanta as one of the National League pitchers. He has a 10-3 record with a 2.34 ERA while striking out 102 batters in 111.2 innings. He has given up 92 hits, 23 walks and 10 home runs.

The Cubs have had a dynamic offense throughout the season. They have been led by All-Stars Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, both of whom will be in the starting lineup for the National League in Tuesday's game.

Crow-Armstrong is a legitimate MVP candidate with a slash line of .265/.302/.544 with 25 home runs, 71 runs batted in and 27 stolen bases. He is also a brilliant centerfielder. Tucker is slashing .280/.384/.499 with 17 home runs and 56 RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has also had a remarkably productive season that includes 25 home runs and 77 RBI while slashing .263/.319/.547.

The Cubs will try to hold off the Brewers to win the division for the first time since the 2020 season. The Cubs have a 57-39 record as they head into the All-Star break. That's the second-best mark in the National League behind the 58-39 Los Angeles Dodgers.