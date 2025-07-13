Houston football will attempt to erase a dismal 4-8 season this fall. But the Cougars nailed a significant college football recruiting win Sunday. Even handing a 2024 College Football Playoff team the loss on the trail.

Four-star Jayden Warren chose UH over SMU, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealing the move. Fawcett adds one other Dallas-Fort Worth program TCU was in the mix to land Warren.

But he called Houston “Home sweet home” to Fawcett. Securing a massive and needed four-star victory for Willie Fritz and his staff. Houston even landed this talent on “Houston day,” as the date was 7/13 — one of the city's area codes.

Warren's future arrival means an intriguing future target for Connor Weigman. Fritz raved about his incoming quarterback's speed. Weigman arrived to Houston after leaving Texas A&M in December. He'll be a redshirt junior by the time Warren arrives to UH.

Houston adding WR with ‘elite verified speed'

The Iowa Colony High star from Rosharon fuels new intrigue for future UH offenses. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports took a liking to Warren's game in his prospect evaluation.

“Good-sized outside receiver with elite verified speed that fuels explosive vertical playmaking ability,” Brooks began.

He adds that Warren runs a 10.1-second time in the 100-meter. Plus comes with prior basketball experience — giving the 6-foot-2 WR an edge in hops and athleticism.

The incoming target scored 14 touchdowns in his junior season. He racked up an astonishing 23.6 yards per catch last season.

How did Fritz and the Cougs swoop up Warren? He broke down his reasons with Jackson Dipasquale of 247Sports.

“It was really the loyalty they showed me from the beginning when they offered me,” Warren said. “The loyalty and being able to put on for the city in front of my family and friends is why I wanted to commit.”

He adds to an impressive looking 2026 class. While Weigman is the projected starter, Warren has a prized five-star joining him on University Drive for the future.

Keisean Henderson boosted Houston's class in a massive way. Joining the Cougars as a five-star quarterback commit on June 5. Paris Melvin Jr. is one other high-profile commit for UH's 2026 class. Warren becomes the 14th hard commit and the third-highest rated Cougars recruit per 247Sports.