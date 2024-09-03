The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at any and all options to improve the club. Toronto is signing Stanley Cup champion Steven Lorentz to a professional tryout offer, per Sports Net Canada. Lorentz is a center who last played with the Florida Panthers, during their run to the Stanley Cup this past season.

A PTO doesn't guarantee the center a spot on the club. It gives him a chance to make the team's roster during upcoming camp activities. Lorentz played in 38 games during the 2023-24 season, with three total points. He also spent some time with the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks during his career.

The center was drafted 186th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Maple Leafs look to finally get back to the Stanley Cup final in 2024

Time will tell if Lorentz is able to fight his way onto the Maple Leafs roster. Toronto is one of the most popular franchises in the NHL, with a long history of success. The Leafs have 13 Stanley Cup championships, but they have been stuck on that number for a good while. The last time Toronto took home the NHL championship was in 1967.

Toronto looked last season to have as good a chance as ever to win another Stanley Cup, but the team stumbled in the postseason. Toronto bowed to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference playoffs this past season. It was a deeply disappointing ending to the campaign, as the Maple Leafs posted a flurry of goals during the regular season.

Toronto entered last year's playoffs with one of the best scoring offenses in hockey. During the regular season, Toronto scored the second highest amount of goals in the NHL, per league stats. The Leafs netted 298 goals in the regular season, second to 302 from the Colorado Avalanche. In the end, that high-octane offense wasn't enough to lift the club into the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, Toronto couldn't even muster an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals. Florida ultimately made it, defeating the New York Rangers.

Lorentz was on that Florida club, so maybe he can rub off some of that magic Stanley Cup dust onto Toronto. He must first make the club. The center scored two goals and added an assist in the Panthers postseason run, so he can be a valuable asset for a team.

If Lorentz does make the team, he would likely be a member of Toronto's bottom six, per CBS Sports.