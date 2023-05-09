On the brink of elimination, the Toronto Maple Leafs are turning to 24-year-old goaltender Joseph Woll to try and help save their season. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Woll will start in net in Wednesday’s must-win Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.

The move comes after incumbent starter Ilya Samsonov left Game 3 with an upper-body injury that will sideline him for at least one game. Samsonov started all nine playoff games so far for Toronto.

Woll replaced Samsonov following the injury and saved 18 of the 21 shots he faced in an overtime loss. He appeared in seven games during the regular season, finishing with a .932 save percentage and a 2.16 goals against average. The Maple Leafs won six of the seven games Woll started.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It has been a massive turnaround of emotion for the Maple Leafs and their fans this postseason. After knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round for Toronto’s first playoff series win since 2004, the Leafs dropped each of the first three games against the Florida Panthers in round two. Toronto blew leads in both Games 2 and 3 and now finds itself in do-or-die mode for the rest of the series.

Joseph Woll will make his first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for his career and needs to step up big time if the Maple Leafs want to keep their season alive. Talk about a pressure situation for the American netminder. Game 4 between Toronto and Florida is slated for a 7 p.m. eastern start on Wednesday.