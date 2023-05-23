Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Just days after Kyle Dubas was let go as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 37-year-old released a lengthy statement regarding his departure from MLSE on Tuesday morning.

“While I understand there is interest surrounding the circumstances of my departure, I will not get into the specifics of what I consider to be reasonable and consistent but private discussions,” he wrote on Twitter.

“In the days that I felt I needed to assess and evaluate my own view to the future, both with respect to the necessary direction of the Club and ensuring that I had the full support of my family for what I knew would be required in the off-season and years to follow, the organization, as is their right to do, decided to go in a different direction.”

The first half of the statement lends credence to the thought that there was a disconnect between Dubas and Leafs president Brendan Shanahan after a bombshell press conference at the team’s end-of-season media availability last week.

“In the nine seasons since being afforded the opportunity to work in the National Hockey League for the Toronto Maple Leafs, we have had the chance to learn a lot and have grown significantly through the ups and downs,” Dubas’ statement continued.

“We have watched our family double in size while developing meaningful relationships which will last a lifetime. It was an honour to be able to work in such an inspiring place, with dedicated, loyal people and an extremely passionate fan base. The impact of that and the relationships with all of the people at MLSE, from the board of directors through to the ushers at Scotiabank Arena, will forever hold a dear place in our hearts.

To the players, coaches and staff at the facility each day, past and present, thank you for your passion and commitment at every step of the journey together. It was a tremendous pleasure to work alongside you each day. We will roll from here.”

Classy words from Kyle Dubas, as his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs officially comes to an end.