The start of pool play in the 2026 edition of the World Baseball Classic is almost upon us, and the respective teams have already gathered in preparation for the tournament. Team Japan is welcoming two Los Angeles Dodgers superstars in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with the two ready to lead Japan's charge in defending their WBC crown.

Japan is a part of Pool C, and they will be competing against Australia, South Korea, Czechia, and Chinese Taipei in group stage play. They are the favorite to top the group, especially when they have homefield advantage seeing as play for Pool C will commence in Tokyo Dome within the span of six days.

Team Japan received a warm welcome from their hometown fans. The players could do nothing but return the favor. Dodgers star pitcher Yamamoto went out and made a fan's day by throwing a ball to the stands, which an adult caught and promptly gave to a kid, who couldn't believe his fortune.

Yamamoto makes a kid's day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JWDmicVECS — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 3, 2026

For all the competition that the WBC breeds, it's easy to forget that at the heart of every baseball player is a child simply looking to have fun on the field. And who knows, perhaps the indelible mark that the Dodgers star left on the kid would inspire him to follow his footsteps as he charts a path forward for himself.

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks to achieve even more big things

Yamamoto showed how excellent of a starter he is by being the rare kind of workhorse who could pitch high-leverage innings without needing much rest. It's not quite clear how sustainable this is from a long-term perspective. But him being the hero of Game 7 for the Dodgers is simply incredible when he had no full day of rest whatsoever.

Now, Yamamoto is looking to add even more silverware to his cabinet as Team Japan looks to ward off all competitors in the 2026 WBC.