The Denver Nuggets have dealt with a never-ending avalanche of injury problems this season, and it's led to a few difficulties throughout the 2025-26 season. On Monday night, the Nuggets found themselves in a surprisingly close game against the shorthanded Utah Jazz team that's missing Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, and they needed a herculean effort from Jamal Murray in the end to secure a 128-125 victory on the road.

The Nuggets had some trouble dealing with Keyonte George, who popped off for 36 points on the night. But Murray would say that the Nuggets were never really in danger, for he was the “danger” himself. He demolished Utah's defense to the tune of 45 points on 13-19 shooting from the field and 8-13 from beyond the arc, as he made it clear that the Jazz were not going to walk away with anything other than participation points from this contest.

“Just more decisive. Extending my range a little bit. They were a switching team, so when I was open, [I had to] shoot it. That's all we're doing,” Murray told Altitude Sports' Katy Winge following the Nuggets' win over the Jazz. “I've been practicing my whole life. I love to get the moment to show the shots I can make.”

Nuggets about to get reinforcements soon

The Nuggets have simply not been healthy all season long, but even then, they have a healthy 38-24 record that has them in fifth in the Western Conference.

The goal for Denver will always be for them to be healthy once the games truly matter in the postseason, and it looks like they're about to get reinforcements soon. Both Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson will be re-evaluated from their respective injuries soon, and Cam Johnson should have ample time from now until the end of the season to recuperate.

But as long as Murray and Nikola Jokic are healthy, the Nuggets can win every game. It's now just a matter of finding that groove especially once their key players return from the mend.