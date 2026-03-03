With 22 games remaining in the season, the Vegas Golden Knights are still in the Pacific Division lead with 70 points. Their recent form, however, hasn't been very good. They've lost seven of their past 10 games (two of which were defeats in overtime), and it will not help matters whatsoever that they've been fielding a depleted roster, thanks to injuries and some post-Winter Olympics repercussions.

Ahead of their Tuesday night clash against the Buffalo Sabres, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Mark Stone is currently “day-to-day” due to an upper-body injury, as per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The good news is that Cassidy did not outright rule out the veteran from potentially suiting up against the Sabres, but there is not much reason to risk Stone's health if he's not healthy enough to play.

Just to add even further to the Golden Knights' concerns, Cassidy also noted that there was some sort of bug going on around in the locker room, with the likes of Shea Theodore, Mitch Marner, and another player dealing with a form of “illness”.

The Golden Knights should err on the side of caution, but not too much considering that they need to get back to winning ways what with the Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Edmonton Oilers breathing down their necks.

Golden Knights fans react to team's injury problems

Golden Knights fans feel as though the team is dealing with illness from their players coming back from Winter Olympics duties.

“FWIW, I was told MacKinnon and another player were pretty sick towards the end of the Olympics. Losing sucks, but he looked white as a ghost during the medal presentation,” X user @NateInVegas wrote.

“Werenski is also out tonight, sick,” @pugsoverhumans added.

“Theodore and Marner both represented Canada at the Olympics. Your regular reminder that the NHL stopped reporting Covid cases and outbreaks after the 2021-22 season,” @InspiredAquaCA furthered.