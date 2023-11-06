Nick Robertson is all set to make his return to the Maple Leafs after getting called up by the team amid a slump.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making an intriguing move amid a losing streak that extended to four games after they fell prey to the Buffalo Sabres at home last Saturday. Nick Robertson, who has been making a lot of noise in the AHL, is being recalled by Toronto, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Robertson, who is the brother of Dallas Stars star forward Jason Robertson, has yet to play a game for the Maple Leafs this season, but he's been on a roll in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, having recorded five goals and six assists in nine appearances. His 11 points pace the Marlies, who get Pontus Holmberg on a loan as part of the move that gets Robertson back in The Show.

Robertson played 15 games for the Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 NHL season during which he scored two goals with three assists.

Despite the scoring barrage of Auston Matthews this season, the Maple Leafs are still just 16th in the league with 3.18 goals per game and 19th with a 9.6 shooting percentage. Their production isn't necessarily bad, but Toronto has been so reliant on their top-six guys for offensive production.

Matthews leads Toronto with 11 goals, while William Nylander and John Tavares are behind him with six and five goals, respectively.

The hope for Toronto is that Robertson will be able to provide some spark offensively for the team's bottom lines.

The Maple Leafs, who are carrying a 5-4-2 record, will look to turn things around beginning this Monday night when they host Tampa Bay Lightning for the second leg of a five-game homestand that ends on Nov. 11 versus the Vancouver Canucks.