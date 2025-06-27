The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a summer of offseason change as free agency gets underway July 1. It was widely expected that center John Tavares would discover what the market had to offer, but he signed a four-year extension and will remain with the Leafs.

The deal appears to be a major bargain for the team. Tavares will be paid an average of $4.38 million over the next four seasons. Tavares has been with the Leafs for the last seven seasons. He was a big-name free agent in 2018 after spending the first nine years of his career with the New York Islanders, and the Maple Leafs outbid several teams and “won” his services. Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs at the time

Tavares, 34, is no longer in the prime of his career, but he is coming off an excellent season with the Leafs. He scored 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points and finished the year with a plus-10 rating. He also won an eye-catching 58.3 percent of his faceoffs.

Taveras is coming off his best year with the Maple Leafs since 2018-19 when he scored 47 goals and 41 assists. However, the Toronto story has not changed throughout his seven years with the team. The Maple Leafs are a dynamic regular-season team and they won the Atlantic Division title in the Eastern Conference, but they have been unable to sustain their success in the postseason.

The Maple Leafs have won two first-round series with Tavares joining Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in the lineup, but the team has not gotten out of the second round in his time in Toronto.

Maple Leafs expected to make changes, but re-signing Tavares is a victory

It is widely expected that Marner will leave the Maple Leafs through free agency in the coming days, and many expected Tavares to find a new home as well.

However, the 34-year-old center is coming off a strong year and he has chosen to remain with his hometown team. He has signed at a bargain rate for general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube.

While another contract that paid him $11 million seemed far out of the question, it seemed likely that Tavares might be able to gain a contract that would have paid him in the $7-8 million range per season.

Give the Maple Leafs a grade of A-minus for bringing Tavares back at the right price for the team. Tavares says he is glad to stay with the Leafs, but he could have gotten more on the open market.

“Obviously left some money out there,” Tavares said in a conference call. “But I've done pretty well. I'm still doing pretty well. And I get to play for an amazing club in a great city, the place where I'm from, and for a team that's got a real opportunity to win. It's a real strong hockey team and there's a tremendous amount of belief.”