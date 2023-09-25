Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson was once viewed as the team's best prospect after he was selected 53rd overall in 2019, but multiple injuries and overhauls to the roster have changed the perception of Robertson as a player, and he does not seem to care about that.

“I know my name isn't what it used to be. I don't give a f**k,” Nick Robertson said, according to Josh Gold-Smith of theScore.

Robertson is still 22 years old, so it is not over for him in the NHL, but he has to prove it, and he believes he can.

“I believe. I believe in anything,” Robertson said, according to Gold-Smith.

Robertson does acknowledge that this is a big year for him coming off os shoulder surgery.

“In the long run, I know this is an important year for me,” Robertson said, according to Gold-Smith. “I didn't want to miss training camp. It was a tough decision for me. It really was. But it was something I had to be mature about.”

It will be interesting to see if Robertson can crack the lineup for the Maple Leafs this season. He is currently on a line with Pontus Holmberg and Nick Abruzzese, who are not guaranteed to make the team. Robertson is till not subject to waivers, so he could be sent down to the AHL without the Maple Leafs risking losing him to another team.

Robertson will need a strong camp and preseason with players like Pontus Holmberg and Nick Abruzzese to make a case to make the team.