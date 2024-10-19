The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on Saturday night for an Original Six clash against the historic rival New York Rangers, but one veteran member of the host Leafs will once again be wearing street clothes while the rest of his teammates take the ice.

Former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty, whom the Leafs signed to a contract after he successfully earned a roster spot following a Professional Tryout, will be sitting for the second straight game. And as he puts it, he's taking it in stride, via the Hockey News.

“I'm dealing with the best I can. Just work,” Pacioretty said. “I mean, I'm at this stage of my career for a reason. So would I rather be playing? Of course, anyone would rather be playing. But at the same time, I know I can help the team even when I'm not playing. And I had a good workout out there and just keep working on my game.”

Meanwhile, gruff bench boss Craig Berube explained that there wasn't any attempted message sending by sitting him down.

“There's no message,” Berube said. ” We have extra players and not everybody can play every night. That's the bottom line. I mean, he's been fine when he's played. But I've got to make decisions as a coach, and I'm going to make those decisions, what I think is best for the team.”

Having been around the game for several years, Pacioretty knows that it's the nature of the business and is focused on being a good teammate.

“I don't really need a message. I've played for a long time and I know it's a long season. And then if you're lucky enough to get in the playoffs, it's a whole new season there,” Pacioretty said. “Obviously it's a big deal that I'm getting asked about it. But at the same time, I don't focus on any of that stuff that I can't control. I just can control coming in here and working on my game and being a good teammate.”

The Maple Leafs and Rangers will get underway on Saturday starting just after 7:00 PM EST.

Max Pacioretty is in his first season with the Maple Leafs

Pacioretty spent the first portion of his career doing everything possible to undermine the Leafs as the captain of the rival Canadiens, a role he filled for several years before choosing to join the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018.

Pacioretty suffered a broken wrist during the 2021-22 season, limiting his action to only 39 games played. He was then traded to the Carolina Hurricanes but would suffer not one but two Achilles tendon tears several months apart. He played last season for the Washington Capitals.

In 905 career NHL games, Pacioretty has scored 331 goals with 338 assists.