The New York Mets endured another frustrating defeat at Citi Field as they were swept by the Cleveland Guardians, leaving fans and players searching for answers. For a team built around star power, Juan Soto’s comments after the latest loss echoed the concerns of the Mets fanbase, who have watched the club's offense falter during a critical part of the 2025 season. After a promising start to the year, the Mets are now in the midst of a cold streak, with the Guardians sweep serving as a stark reminder of the team’s struggles.

The series at Citi Field saw the Mets lose three straight to Cleveland, dropping Monday’s opener 7-6, Tuesday’s contest 3-2, and Wednesday’s finale 4-1. The Mets offense went nearly 15 innings without a hit and managed just one run in Wednesday’s game, broken only by a late Soto home run that ended the team’s no-hit drought. SNYtv’s Alex Smith reported in his postgame article that the Mets slugger was left at a loss for words about the state of the team’s recent play.

“I really don’t know what is going on,” Soto told the media postgame. “We definitely have the talent and the guys who are capable to do damage here, so I think one day it’s going to turn around.”

“We have to be better,” Soto added. “As a group we have to come through better and we have to do the adjustments. Nobody said it’s going to be easy to go all the way, but it’s a challenge. We’ve just got to go out there and take it from them. Nobody’s going to bring the trophy over here and give it to us, we gotta go out there and take it.”

Despite the Mets offense showing flashes of potential, this stretch has featured the team being held to three runs or fewer in five of their last nine games. During the current cold spell, New York owns one of MLB’s lowest team batting averages and wOBAs since the start of June. The sweep dropped the Mets to their fourth straight loss and eighth in their last nine games, putting additional pressure on the club as the postseason race and NL East race tightens.

At Citi Field, a crowd of over 40,000 watched as the Guardians pitching, led by Gavin Williams, baffled the Mets offense for nearly nine innings. New York’s only highlights came from walks by Brandon Nimmo and Cedric Mullins, as well as a hard-hit liner from Francisco Lindor and a robbed hit from Mark Vientos. The frustration is growing for the Mets as they look to recapture the early-season momentum that saw them leading the division through the first two months.

Soto’s solo shot marked his 26th home run of the season, but his recent slump mirrors the Mets’ broader lineup struggles. With a 63-52 record, the Mets now sit 2.5 games behind the Phillies in the NL East and hold the third National League Wild Card spot. Yet, the Guardians sweep and continued hitting woes at Citi Field are troubling signs for a club hoping to keep pace in a tight playoff race. As the Mets try to regroup, players and fans alike are left wondering what it will take to reignite the offense down the stretch.