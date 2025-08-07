The Las Vegas Raiders will soon roll out a deep rotation of players Thursday. Pete Carroll and his coaching staff will gain a feel of who'll remain on the 2025 roster ahead of the Seattle Seahawks preseason game. But the team released their unofficial depth chart during the week of Aug. 4.

That list of the proposed two-deep featured some predictable results. Geno Smith is the starting quarterback. Prized 2025 NFL Draft first rounder Ashton Jeanty rises as the lead running back. Newly signed Kolton Miller mans left tackle after agreeing to a $66 million deal. Maxx Crosby leads the defense at his natural edge rusher spot.

The Raiders, however, have on notable surprise in looking at the unofficial two-deep. Which involves a pivotal rookie who's been turning heads during NFL Training Camp.

Raiders rookie rises to unofficial starter and it's not Jack Bech

The second round draft selection is impressing early in Henderson, Nevada. Bech executed a sensational one-handed grab during Monday's session. The former TCU star immediately grabbed the Raiders' attention during minicamp.

But another rookie surfaced as the starter on this depth chart.

Dont'e Thornton is the other impressive newcomer to the WR room. He's the one joining veterans Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker as first stringers.

Thornton landed lower than Bech in the fourth round of the April draft. But he's caught the Silver and Black's early attention off his downfield speed. Thornton runs a reported 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash. And he blazes that time carrying a 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame on the field.

He led the nation by averaging an astonishing 25.4 yards per catch at Tennessee. He led the Volunteers with 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Thornton is likely going to get early action at Allegiant Stadium against Carroll's old team. Meaning first team reps.

Article Continues Below

But where did Bech land? He's listed behind Tucker at one of the WR spots. The Raiders are projected to run a base three-WR set offense with Chip Kelly calling the offense this fall.

Who mans Christian Wilkins' old Raiders spot?

Meanwhile, one major position vacancy involves Christian Wilkins. The Raiders severed ties with the veteran defensive tackle who once signed a $110 million deal. With a “kissing” allegation reportedly leading to the Raiders' decision to cut Wilkins.

So who fills the spot Wilkins bequeaths? Jonah Laulu enters as the current unofficial starter next to Adam Butler.

Laulu came to Vegas via the waiver wire. The Indianapolis Colts waived him as they finalized their 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season. Vegas claimed him 24 hours later on Aug. 28 of last year. He entered the league as a seventh rounder in the '24 draft.

Laulu brings 6-foot-5, 292-pounds to the line — making him lighter than Wilkins. But his rise to unofficial starter is one of the biggest surprises on the defensive side.

Thomas Booker IV will vie for that spot for the future, though. The Raiders added him in a trade deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Booker is No. 3 behind Leki Fotu and Butler.