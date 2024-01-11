Martin Jones was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding the hot hand, so to speak. Goaltender Martin Jones is set to start his sixth consecutive game on Thursday when Toronto takes on the New York Islanders on the road. And you certainly can't blame Toronto. Jones has played extremely well as of late, and the Maple Leafs have won four straight as a result.

Jones spoke about his recent performances ahead of this Islanders clash. The veteran netminder mentioned how well the play has been in front of him, as well. “Everything seems to be coming straight on from in front of me, so it’s been a huge help,” Jones said, via NHL.com. “I think we’ve been really good in front of the net as well. … A lot of good things.”

Martin Jones earns NHL honor for Maple Leafs performances

Jones played three games last week, and was otherworldly. He posted an astonishing .976 save percentage in those games, with a goals against average of 0.66 to go with it. This earned him the NHL's Second Star of the Week ending January 7th.

“A couple of these games haven’t been overly taxing. We’ve controlled a lot of the play,” the Maple Leafs puck-stopper said, via NHL.com. “It is nice to get into a bit of a rhythm. Any goalie will tell you when you string a few together and start feeling good, it usually helps a bit.”

Jones began this stretch of games by shutting out the Los Angeles Kings on the road. He followed that up with road victories over the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks. On Tuesday, the Maple Leafs beat the Sharks once again by a score of 7-1.

The 34-year-old Jones joined the Maple Leafs this past offseason on a one-year contract. His play as of late has come at the perfect time, with Joesph Woll out with an injury and Ilya Samsonov struggling in his second season with Toronto.

Jones enters this game with the Islanders on a heater. He aims for his fifth straight win on Thursday night. Let's see if the veteran can keep the momentum going and help the Maple Leafs continue their push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.